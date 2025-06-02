Bellevue firefighters battling flames near Crossroads Mall

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Fire Department is working to put out a fire at a strip mall across from the Crossroads Mall.

The department says they’ve tapped into a second hydrant on the north side of Northeast 8th Street east of Crossroads Place. As a result, both directions of the road are currently closed between the mall and the park.

People are asked to avoid the area for the time being.

No word on how big the fire is or whether anyone’s been hurt.

The cause of the fire is also currently unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Crews on scene of a working fire in a strip mall on across from Crossroads Mall. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/oKqoko4xba — Bellevue Fire Dept (@BvueFD) June 2, 2025

