Bellevue crime and car thefts trending down

BELLEVUE, Wash. — According to mid-year statistics, crime in Bellevue has decreased by 4% in the last year. Compared to the city’s five-year average, overall crimes were down 5% in the first six months of 2024.

The city of Bellevue shared these results, which were researched by the Bellevue Police’s Crime Analysis Unit. According to the data, the number of crimes fell from 4,016 in the first half of 2023 to 3,862 in 2024.

“Our officers and professional staff take great pride in our mission to keep Bellevue a safe place to work, live, and visit,” Police Chief Wendell Shirley said. “We also hold accountable those who choose to jeopardize that environment. The department’s mid-year analysis confirms that our mission is not only working but the effort continues to build and maintain strong, collaborative partnerships between officers and the community.”

The department hopes to utilize this data to identify where crime prevention strategies are working and where additional focus may be required.

The majority of crimes reported in Bellevue are property crimes, including robbery, burglary, theft, fraud, and vandalism. Property crimes, which also include motor vehicle thefts, have been on a steady decrease since January.

Compared with 2023, there has been a 14% decrease in crimes against people, including assault, violation of protection orders, rape, and murder.

However, crimes against society, including drug violations, weapons violations, prostitution, and pornography increased by 25% in Bellevue. The city noted that while this number might be alarming, the data likely reflects a change in drug crime reporting, rather than a true increase in the actual rate of crime. Certain drug crimes that may not have been reported at all in 2023 are now required to be reported in 2024 as a result of new state legislation with Senate Bill 5536.

Bellevue PD monitors crime across the city, tracking, cataloging, and sharing information with the community on their data transparency website, which shows crime trends, incidents, arrests, and traffic citations. The department highlighted its commitment to making Bellevue a safe and welcoming place, urging community members and visitors to contact law enforcement if they feel unsafe or see something suspicious.





