Bellevue apartment building evacuated for reported fentanyl smell

BELLEVUE, Wash. — An apartment building in Bellevue is being evacuated due to a reported smell of fentanyl, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

At about 11:49 a.m., Bellevue police officers, along with the Bellevue Fire Department, were evacuating an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Bellevue Way Northeast.

Firefighters are focusing their evacuations on the third floor.

According to police, several residents have reported headaches. There are no reported injuries.

