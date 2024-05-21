Local

Bellevue apartment building evacuated for reported fentanyl smell

By KIRO 7 News Staff

(Daniel - stock.adobe.com, File)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

BELLEVUE, Wash. — An apartment building in Bellevue is being evacuated due to a reported smell of fentanyl, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

At about 11:49 a.m., Bellevue police officers, along with the Bellevue Fire Department, were evacuating an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Bellevue Way Northeast.

Firefighters are focusing their evacuations on the third floor.

According to police, several residents have reported headaches. There are no reported injuries.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read