Beer gardens optional? New booze law sets stage for World Cup street sipping

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Raise your glasses, Washington: the beer garden isn’t dead—it’s just evolving. Temporarily.

The Washington State Senate gave final approval to House Bill 1515 on Wednesday, voting 37–12 in favor of a “modernization” of alcohol service in public spaces. It means your favorite street festivals, concerts, and civic events might start to feel a little more like New Orleans or a lively European plaza—fewer fenced-off beer pens, more stroll-friendly sips.

No, it doesn’t eliminate roped-off beer gardens entirely, but it does give local governments the power to allow broader outdoor drinking zones, shared service areas between businesses, and even campus-wide booze zones at public places like Seattle Center. The beer garden just got a glow-up.

And the timing? Conveniently synced with Seattle’s moment in the global spotlight: hosting games for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Coincidence? Not a chance.

The bill’s expanded alcohol privileges are temporary, running only through December 31, 2027. That gives cities and event organizers a trial window to test looser, more flexible alcohol service setups—before the party officially ends.

So, what exactly changes?

Cities, towns, counties, and even ports can now apply to the state’s Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) to allow alcohol in outdoor public areas—places where drinking is usually off-limits unless you’re fenced in like a zoo animal. Now, those fences could come down, or be swapped out for less rigid barriers or simple ground markings.

Even bigger deal: the bill allows multiple bars, breweries, and restaurants to share a single alcohol service area, whether that’s a street, park, or civic plaza. That means you could stroll through a designated festival zone, drink in hand, without being corralled into a tiny corner.

Local governments are still on the hook for essentials like police patrols, litter control, and signage. And businesses must follow joint operating plans, including rules for security, service limits, and underage drinking prevention. So no — this isn’t some Mad Max booze free-for-all. But it is a major shift.

Beer gardens aren’t going away. This bill just makes them optional instead of mandatory. Want to stick with the old fenced-in model? Go for it. Want to channel a Euro-style plaza vibe? Now you can—at least until the end of 2027.

The bill specifically gives cities with populations over 220,000 the option to use public property like parks, fairgrounds, or Seattle Center, and their perimeters for a legal drinking zone. That includes Seattle, Spokane, and Tacoma. Sorry, Vancouver—with 196,000 residents, you’re not on the VIP list.

Why now?





Seattle is set to host multiple World Cup matches in June and July of 2026. The legislation even carves out expanded alcohol rules for “fan zones” and civic campuses, clearly with mega-sporting events in mind.

Cities can apply for up to 25 special events a year under the new rules, with up to seven of them allowed to be multi-day events (hello, World Cup week!).

And just to keep things fair, caterers and nonprofits can still serve alcohol at public events under special licenses, without those events counting against their existing 12-per-year limit.

The bill is now on its way to the Governor’s desk. He just has to decide if it’s worthy of his signature—and maybe a toast.

