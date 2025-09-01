Bear Gulch Fire drops from 13% contained as fire crews work to keep it from growing

HOODSPORT, Wash. — The Bear Gulch Fire has dropped from 13% to 10% contained as the fire continues to spread across Mason County.

Although there has been a drop in containment, Bear Gulch Fire Information says that it doesn’t mean that progress was lost.

In a release, Bear Gulch Fire Information said that as the fire grows, the containment can shift somewhat.

They also said that they measure progress by risk, managing resources and public safety.

Crews are working on water drops, removing debris on FS Road 2400, and backhauling equipment.

The Bear Gulch Fire has spread to 9,342 acres in the Olympic National Forest near Mount Rose.

Evacuation Level 3 is in place for homes near the Dry Creek Area.

The area south of Dry Creek is at Level 2.

