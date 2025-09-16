Beacon Hill brush fire that burned 4 homes, injured 2 caused accidentally, investigators say

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

Investigators now believe a brush fire near Boeing Field on Sunday afternoon was started accidentally.

Officials stated the fire could have started from a spark from a car or a smoldering cigarette.

The fire started at approximately 4 p.m. Sunday on the shoulder of I-5 in South Beacon Hill. The wind pushed the flames toward nearby homes. It grew into a three-alarm fire.

Two people were hurt, but their injuries are not life-threatening, as of this reporting. Four homes in total, located on S. Myrtle Street, were burned during the fire.

The fire also caused heavy smoke throughout the area. An Alert Seattle and Wireless Emergency Alert were reportedly sent to the impacted area, encouraging residents to keep their windows and doors closed to prevent smoke from entering.

The fire was under control about an hour later. More than 120 firefighters and support personnel responded to put out the fire and help residents evacuate.

Traffic was backed up for miles near Beacon Hill Sunday afternoon.

The Seattle Fire Department is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

