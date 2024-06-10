Beach fire reignites driftwood in North Kitsap Fire

A poorly extinguished bonfire reignited at Jefferson Beach Monday, with firefighters spending over 90 minutes to put it out.

According to North Kitsap Fire & Rescue, firefighters believe a bonfire from Sunday night at Jefferson Beach Estate’s community beach reignited Monday.

At about 10:20 a.m. Monday, firefighters were called to report the new fire.

Once they arrived, they found active flames within about a 100-square-foot area of blackened driftwood.

The flames had started to climb the hillside when firefighters arrived, burning the vegetation there.

Firefighters spent about 90 minutes and 700 gallons of water putting the fire back out.

There were no reported injuries.

