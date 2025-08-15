‘Be Ready’ wildfire evacuation order issued for Clearwood neighborhood in Yelm

YELM, Wash. — People living in the Clearwood neighborhood of Yelm have been told to “be ready” to evacuate as a wildfire is actively burning.

The Level 1 evacuation orders have been issued for those around Bald Hills Road and Sorenson Road.

Bald Hills Road is closed from Sorenson Road to the Clearwood back gate.

“If you live in or around this area, gather your essential items now and be ready to evacuate immediately,” the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said.

It’s unclear how big the fire is.

This is a developing story. KIRO 7 will have updates as they become available.

