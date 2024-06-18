Batu, an orangutan at the Woodland Park Zoo is expecting

SEATTLE — Today the Woodland Park Zoo announced that Batu, a 14-year-old orangutan is expecting her first baby.

The orangutan at the zoo is the first to become pregnant in 35 years.

This will also be the father’s, 15-year-old Godek, first baby.

Orangutans have a nine-month gestation period and Batu is expected to deliver between late August and early September.

The pairing of the orangutans followed the recommendations of the Orangutan Species Survival Plan.

“Species Survival Plans are cooperative breeding programs across accredited zoos to help ensure healthy, self-sustaining populations of threatened and endangered species,” said the Woodland Park Zoo in a blog.

“Batu doesn’t have direct experience being around a baby orangutan, but she was completely reared by her mother where she was born and, therefore, has good personal experience to draw from,” said Libby Lawson, an animal keeper at Woodland Park Zoo. “Batu’s intelligence, confidence, and independent personality were most certainly nurtured by her mother. We believe her strong relationship with mate Godek and her mother’s mentorship have equipped Batu for this significant period in her life.”

Batu will receive pre and post-natal care similar to the care humans receive.

Since Batu will be a first-time mother, zoo care teams will create a training program focused on mothering skils.





