Barricades put up around area where 12-year-old student was killed by runaway SUV

SEATTLE — Starting Monday, barricades will be put on a portion of 20th Place S in Seattle’s Central District to prevent cars from parking.

This comes after 12-year-old Arsema Barekew was killed by a rolling car outside Washington Middle School in early March.

A parent allegedly parked an SUV in a no-parking zone on 20th Place S and left it. Eyewitnesses say the unattended vehicle rolled down the street and hit Arsema on the sidewalk, killing her instantly.

“I brought my daughter here [from Ethiopia] to have a better life, to go to a better school, to get a better education and then I send my child to school and don’t get my child back,” Arsema’s mother, Tigist Yitna, told KIRO 7 in March.

To prevent something like this from happening in the future, barricades will be placed along that ‘No Parking Zone.’

Buses, bikers and walkers can still get through, but cars will not be able to access 20th Pl. S, even during drop-off and pickup hours.

The school also implemented a new rule saying students can no longer walk outside of the school to get to the gym.

The driver of the SUV that rolled has not been charged.

