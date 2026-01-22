‘Barricaded suspect’ shot and killed during SWAT standoff in Lacey

LACEY, Wash. — A person has died following a shootout with SWAT after barricading themselves inside a Lacey apartment on Wednesday evening.

Around 5 p.m., Lacey police and the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a “barricaded suspect with a gun” on College Street and 45th.

A SWAT team responded and surrounded the area.

While working to get locals out of the immediate area, shots were fired between SWAT and the barricaded person, according to Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders.

According to Sanders, the barricaded person was pronounced dead at the scene, despite attempts to save their life.

No officers were injured.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, Sanders said.

The Washington State Office of Independent Investigations will be taking over the investigation.

It’s not immediately clear what happened in the moments before the suspect barricaded themselves inside the apartment.

This is a developing story.

KIRO 7 will have updates as they become available.

©2026 Cox Media Group