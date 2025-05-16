Local

Barn owl tangled in fishing line rescued from tree in Puyallup

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Barn owl rescued from fishing line in Puyallup (Central Pierce Fire & Rescue)
A barn owl is recovering at a rehabilitation center in Enumclaw after finding itself in a precarious position in Puyallup.

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue says the owl was tangled in fishing line about 30 feet up in a tree at Bradley Lake Park.

Someone spotted the owl on Saturday and called for help.

Firefighters used a 35-foot ladder and a net to rescue the owl.

Once out of the tree, they cut it free from the fishing line.

“We’re happy to report that this beautiful bird is safe and recovering at a local rehabilitation center. A big thank you to Featherhaven Rehabilitation Center for taking this sweet owl into your care,” Central Pierce Fire & Rescue wrote online.

