Barbie celebrates Seahawks Super Bowl win with exclusive collectible doll

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

To honor the Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl 60 win over the New England Patriots, Barbie has released an exclusive Seahawks Super Bowl doll.

The new Barbie doll celebrates the winners of Super Bowl LX in fashion with a made-to-order collectible for any 12th man’s shelf, Mattel Creations announced.

“Ready to rah-rah-rah? Superfans can bring home all the Super Bowl thrills with a Barbie doll that celebrates the champions and honors their place in NFL history,” Mattel stated.

New Super Bowl Barbie dressed head to toe in Seahawks spirit

Designed by Carlyle Nuera, the Super Bowl 60 Barbie is equipped with a Seahawks foam finger and includes all of the gear to express the 12s fandom.

“Brimming with team spirit, she cheers on the champs in a trendy outfit featuring their logo and colors,” Mattel stated. “She pairs a short-sleeve shirt with wide-leg pants and sneakers, then tops off her look with a white visor and wavy brown hairstyle.”

Barbie Super Bowl LX Seattle Seahawks Doll is up for pre-order @ Mattel Creations! https://t.co/VplvgnrFPk pic.twitter.com/kahhR7rf2n — Sneaky Deals (@Sneaky_Steals) February 9, 2026

Preorders are available now for $35. The current “sale window” runs from Feb. 9 until March 2, meaning the Barbie will only be available during this time period.

As one of the Barbie Creations Exclusive Designs, this Barbie is among the most affordable in the collection, with several other editions priced at $100 or more.

Compared to other Super Bowl 60 memorabilia, Barbie’s $35 price tag acts as one of the more affordable Super Bowl champion offerings.

“Score this made-to-order collectible for your shelf, so you can display your devotion, too – and relive all the excitement of their Super Bowl victory,” Mattel stated.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

