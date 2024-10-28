Ballot boxes in Vancouver, Portland set on fire Monday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police say a firebomb was discovered early Monday morning inside a ballot box in the southeast part of the city, according to a post on X from the department.

Around 3:30 a.m. someone called 911 to report flames inside a drop-off box on Southeast Morrison Street.

By the time officers arrived, security had already extinguished the fire.

Officers say they found an incendiary device inside.

Portland Police Bureau’s Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) responded to the scene and safely removed the device.

If anyone has information about this case, please get in touch with Portland Police Detective Meredith Hopper at Meredith.Hopper@police.portlandoregon.gov or call the PF&R Fire Investigation Unit’s tip line, 503-823- FIRE (3473). Please reference case number 24-276181.

According to KATU News in Portland, another ballot box in Vancouver was lit on fire a few hours prior.

The station says around 6:30 a.m. its team captured footage of first responders putting out burning ballots at a box near the Park and Ride at Fisher’s Landing Transit Center.

The Clark County auditor told KATU that the last ballot pickup at that location was 8 a.m. Sunday, which means hundreds of ballots that were inside are likely destroyed.

Voters who dropped off ballots at that location after 8 a.m. Sunday need to contact the Auditor’s Office right away for a new ballot.

Police have not said whether the two incidents are connected, but an investigation is underway.

©2024 Cox Media Group