Ballard man fights off home intruders with hammer

SEATTLE — A Ballard homeowner says he used a hammer to fight off two intruders who kicked down his front door Saturday morning. The home invasion has prompted Stephen Orr and his partner to find a new place to live.

The confrontation happened in a part of Seattle where residents say they feel forced to be self-reliant amid a string of burglaries.

Orr and other neighbors have called on city leadership to address a perceived lack of accountability and the frequency of residential break-ins.

Orr told KIRO 7 he was inside his house when he heard the intruders enter.

“Just heard loud huge thuds coming in,” Orr said. “I thought someone hit our house with a car or something.”

He retrieved a hammer from the second floor that had been left out after a home improvement project. Orr used the tool to confront the two people who had forced their way inside.

“Luckily, we were lazy enough after hanging up pictures that it was still upstairs,” Orr said.

He managed to scare one of the people out of the house, but the individual returned and charged at him. Orr was forced to engage the intruder to protect himself.

“You do what you have to do, and unfortunately, what we had to do was defend ourselves physically,” Orr said.

The emotional impact of the break-in has been significant for the couple. Although Orr installed Ring cameras for security, he said the experience has fundamentally changed his view of the area.

“You really have to be self-reliant in this part of the city,” Orr said. He and his partner are now actively looking for a new home.

“We’re moving,” Orr said. “We already have places out we are looking to get out of Ballard, absolutely.”

He noted that the primary struggle remains the emotional shake-up and the mental toll of the event. Other residents in Ballard have reported similar experiences with crime. One neighbor, who contacted KIRO 7, described a persistent threat to the community.

“There’s intention to take valuable items and to burgle homes,” the neighbor said. They told KIRO 7 News that their own home was targeted three times in less than four months.

“Between September 10th and December 25th, literally Christmas evening, our house was burgled three times,” the neighbor said.

In response to the burglaries, Councilmember Dan Strauss issued the following statement:

“I met with community members last night to discuss these issues during my town hall, and I share their frustration. Everyone deserves to feel safe and to have a fast and effective response when crimes are committed. I meet with the Chief of Police and North Precinct Captain every other week, where I bring up community concerns and help create prevention and response plans. We also need more resources on the street to combat crime. As chair of the Council’s budget committee, I made sure this year’s budget included funding to support a historic surge in police hiring, recruit more firefighters, and double the number of CARE Community Crisis Responders. We are making progress. Both violent and property crime were down sharply in 2025 compared to 2024. That includes a 43 percent decrease in homicides in just one year. However, we know that many property crimes go underreported. I ask everyone to please report all crimes to the police department.”

Mayor Katie Wilson’s office provided this statement on how they are planning to make the area safer:

“Public safety is one of the mayor’s key priorities. It’s a critical part of making sure Seattle is a great place to live, work, and raise a family. She published her vision for public safety during the transition.”

These two passages are particularly relevant:

“Seattle’s next chapter begins with a commitment to a shared vision of community safety: that everyone in Seattle, of every background and every income, deserves to be safe in their homes, streets, parks, and places of business in every neighborhood across our city.”

And:

“Most fundamentally, our vision of public safety will be rooted in community partnership. We will build long-term relationships in neighborhoods and work intentionally with service providers, outreach teams, diversion case managers, business improvement areas, small businesses, and community organizations and adopt a problem-solving approach that addresses root causes instead of relying solely on enforcement.”

Orr said the lack of consequences for criminals is a major factor in the neighborhood’s decline.

“There is just no accountability,” Orr said. “There’s no way to hold anyone accountable.”

