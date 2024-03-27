Ballard business owners fed up after string of burglaries this year

SEATTLE — A handful of Ballard business owners are frustrated after a string of burglaries at their shops this year.

Bars, restaurants and even a tattoo parlor were hit in the latest round of burglaries.

The owners of Sunny Hill Pizza let a KIRO 7 crew inside their restaurant on Tuesday. They said they have had three break-ins at their shop.

In the most recent case, thieves were seen walking around outside with their safe and rummaging through a cabinet.

“As a small business owner, it’s not something we can give a lot of time to. Finding and following up on, that’s what it takes. This time in particular, it just really ticked me off,” said Holly Robinson, owner of Sunny Hill Pizza.

The owners added they hadn’t recognized any of the suspects up until this last case, where they think they may have recognized a former employee.

