Ballard Bridge: What to know about upcoming planned closures and construction in the area

SEATTLE — The Seattle Department of Transportation has announced that the upcoming closure of the Ballard Bridge on Nov. 15 through 18 has been canceled because of weather and will be open to all.

The next scheduled closure will be Friday, Nov. 22 through Monday, Nov 25.

However, work on 15th Avenue Northwest between Northwest Market Street and Northwest Leary Way will continue as planned.

SDOT said that surrounding businesses will remain open during construction and accessible by foot, roll, bike, or car.

15th Ave NW construction map Updated Nov. 14, 2024 (SDOT)

Crews will continue working on ADA-accessible ramps, rebuilding sidewalk corners, installing upgraded traffic signals and cameras, improving storm drainage, and repairing the sidewalk and roadway in select areas.

Also at Northwest 51st Street, work will continue on electrical and signal lighting work at the pedestrian/bicycle crossing.

SDOT will send out an email a day or two in advance to let travelers know if the planned closure is still on schedule or will change.

Parking areas may be impacted by construction staging and will be clearly marked. Detour signs will be up to get people around any closures.

For more information on closures and about the project, click on this link.

