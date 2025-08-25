Ballard Bridge shut down after mechanical failure, no timeline for reopening

The Seattle Department of Transportation says the Ballard Bridge is closed to vehicles because of mechanical problems, with no estimate for when it will reopen.

Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes.

The bridge, which connects Ballard to Interbay and serves as a key link between north Seattle and downtown, shut down Sunday afternoon after crews discovered the issue.

SDOT has not said what caused the malfunction but confirmed that engineers are assessing the problem.

Transportation officials are warning drivers to expect delays in the area.

Alternate crossings include the Fremont Bridge, the Aurora Bridge (Highway 99), and the Magnolia Bridge.

No timeline has been provided for repairs or reopening.

Updates will be posted by SDOT as crews continue working to fix the mechanical issue.

©2025 Cox Media Group