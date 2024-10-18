Ballard apartment complex evacuated due to apparent carbon monoxide leak

BALLARD, Wash. — An apartment complex in Ballard was evacuated due to an apparent carbon monoxide leak on Thursday night.

Seattle Fire Department crews responded to the 1700 block of NW 56th Street for the hazmat incident at around 7:30 p.m.

Hazmat response in the 1700 block of NW 56th St. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) October 18, 2024

According to a spokesperson with Seattle Fire, “High levels of CO were detected in a unit where the CO alarm was activated.” Crews evacuated the building as a precaution, and as of 9 p.m., the Hazmat team was still working on identifying the source of the carbon monoxide.

The building will remain evacuated until the source is identified and secured.

KIRO 7 spoke to a few evacuated residents who were standing out on the street, waiting to see when they might be able to re-enter their apartments. One resident said there have been at least two false alarms every month for the past few months at this apartment complex, but this one - seems real.

We’ll continue to update this story with new developments.

