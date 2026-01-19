Bail set for former Lewis County superintendent accused of possessing child sex abuse material

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Bail has been set at $100,000 for a suspended Lewis County superintendent, The Longview Daily News reported Thursday.

The former superintendent of the White Pass School District, who lives in Kelso, was arrested last week in connection with the possession and online distribution of child sexual abuse material, according to a Facebook post by the Longview Police Department (LPD).

Police noted the arrest followed an extensive investigation, and there is no evidence that any students in the district were involved.

The school district, which covers Randle, Packwood, and Glenoma, subsequently released a statement, saying it was made aware of the arrest by the police department’s news release.

“No law enforcement entity has approached us with any updates or information,” officials wrote. “We are in the same position as all of you who are reading this. We do not have details, and we have little information. We want answers, too.”

The district placed the superintendent on administrative leave and appointed its business manager as a temporary replacement while it searches for an interim superintendent, according to a news release.

“We are committed to share the search process for an interim superintendent with you along the way. More information will follow in the coming days and weeks,” officials wrote.

LPD detectives began investigating the former superintendent after referrals from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). According to The Chronicle, authorities were first alerted in April.

NCMEC received reports from an electronic service provider that several online accounts were suspected of uploading and sharing illegal images involving minors.

The police department and NCMEC worked together with multiple electronic service providers.

Through court-authorized search warrants, investigators obtained subscriber records, account information, and internet usage data that linked the online activity to the former superintendent’s home in Kelso.

Authorities identified multiple online accounts, email addresses, and internet connections used to upload and distribute the reported material. Additional CyberTip reports confirmed ongoing activity involving the same accounts.

The former superintendent was arrested on Jan. 13 near his home. He admitted to police that the files were his, but said he didn’t know they included children, according to The Chronicle, citing police.

His wife has since filed a protection order. She is not part of the investigation, The Chronicle noted.

Along with bail being set at $100,000, the former superintendent is barred from contacting people under 18, according to The Longview Daily News.

Before becoming a superintendent, he served as the elementary principal of the Toutle Lake School District from 2022 to 2023 and also worked in the Napavine and Centralia School Districts.

Charges have yet to be filed, but the former superintendent’s next hearing is Jan. 28, The Chronicle reported. If released on bail, he must report to offender services, have no contact with anyone under 18, and surrender access to internet-connected devices.

Anyone who believes they may have additional information is urged to call LPD Detective Adam Surface at 360-442-5800.

MyNorthwest does not name suspects until they have been officially charged.

