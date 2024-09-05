Back to jail: Checkup on Thurston County convict leads to his arrest

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A visit to a man who was previously incarcerated ended with his arrest.

On Wednesday night, Washington State Department of Corrections Community Corrections Officers – who supervise those released from prison - visited the man’s home in Thurston County, where they saw ammunition in plain view.

This led to a further search and guns were spotted.

Thurston County deputies were called. After getting a search warrant for the home, they found 28 guns, ammunition and other evidence that suggested drug sales, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man was arrested and booked into the Thurston County Jail.

Charges will also be referred to the prosecutor’s office for the man’s wife, a felon who claimed she owned one of the guns.

Felons are not allowed to possess firearms.

