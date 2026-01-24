Avoiding Revive I-5 traffic for the Seahawks game

SEATTLE — For 12s hoping to get to the Seahawks NFC Championship game, it will be more than fair-weather Rams fans that they’ll have to battle.

Revive I-5 continues through the north end of downtown, but Sound Transit trains can provide relief:

N Line Sounder

Sound Transit has a 12:45 p.m. Sounder train scheduled to leave Everett for the game.

The last time the ‘Hawks hosted the NFC Championship, two N line trains and three S Line trains ran.

Sound Transit reports ridership is close to warranting a second train for the North Sound, but not quite there. A high of 815 fans rode on November 9 and 605 people were on board for the NFC Divisional Round game last week.

S Line Sounder

The busier of the Sounder lines, two trains are scheduled Sunday- one at 11:51 p.m. (which skips Auburn, Kent, and Tukwila) and another at 12:11 p.m. that stops at all stations.

Last weekend, 1,930 fans rode those trains, compared to 2,370 fans the last time the Rams played at Lumen on December 14.

Link Light Rail

On Dec. 14, Sound Transit estimates 1,500 fans rode from the new Link Stations in Kent-Des Moines, Star Lake, and Federal Way.

Data is not in for the playoff game, though Sound Transit’s parking garages were less than half full at Star Lake and Kent-Des Moines and 60 percent full at the new south-end-of-the-line at Federal Way.

That’s compared to the north-end-of-the-line in Lynwood, which Sound Transit says is often ‘extremely full,’ often reaching capacity during weekdays.

The Federal Way, Stadium, and Lynwood stations will have extra security presence on Sunday.

