Authorities investigating if trash fire at Franklin High School was intentionally set

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Seattle Fire Department responded to an active fire at Franklin High School Friday afternoon.

The 911 call came in just after 1 p.m. for a trash fire in a second-floor bathroom. Firefighters arrived and quickly extinguished the fire. No one was injured, but the smoke spread throughout the building.

“It is an old school with an old ventilation system, so we dispatched our mobile ventilation unit. They have a giant fan, and they were able to ventilate the building to help remove the carbon monoxide buildup and the smoke,” Seattle Fire Department spokesman David Cuerpo said.

Authorities investigating fire at Franklin High School

Investigators are trying to determine whether the fire was intentionally set. They are checking the school’s surveillance cameras to figure out who is responsible.

Franklin has more than 1,000 students. It is unclear if the school was evacuated, and/or whether classes were cancelled because of the fire.

We contacted Franklin High and Seattle Public Schools, but so far, we have not heard back.

