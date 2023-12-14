Local

Aurora southbound blocked as Seattle Fire extinguishes blaze in empty commercial building

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Image 1 of 4

Aurora Fire

By KIRO 7 News Staff

AURORA, Wash. — Southbound lanes on Aurora Avenue are blocked as the Seattle Fire Department battles a vacant commercial building fire in the 2400 block.

Originally, all lanes were closed with one northbound lane open between Lynn Street and Halladay Street while crews extinguished the fire Wednesday evening.

The northbound lane remains open but officials do not have an estimated opening time for the southbound lane.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read