Aurora southbound blocked as Seattle Fire extinguishes blaze in empty commercial building

AURORA, Wash. — Southbound lanes on Aurora Avenue are blocked as the Seattle Fire Department battles a vacant commercial building fire in the 2400 block.

Originally, all lanes were closed with one northbound lane open between Lynn Street and Halladay Street while crews extinguished the fire Wednesday evening.

The northbound lane remains open but officials do not have an estimated opening time for the southbound lane.

All SB lanes are blocked on Aurora Ave N at Raye St. One NB lane is open for traffic on Aurora Ave N between Lynn St & Halladay St. Use alternate routes if you're heading south on Aurora Ave N and expect delays for NB traffic. https://t.co/YA0WvyM81Y pic.twitter.com/eXpyV3sUhZ — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) December 14, 2023

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

