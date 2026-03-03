SEATTLE — Police are investigating a crash on Aurora Avenue North that sent three people to the hospital overnight.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers responded to a two-car crash at the Aurora Avenue North and North 105th Street intersection just before 11 p.m. Monday.

Officers and Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and found a blue Subaru wedged between a building and a gray Hyundai.

Aurora Ave. crash sends three to hospital, Seattle police investigating Photo Courtesy: SPD

The Subaru driver, a 66-year-old man, was taken to Harborview Medical Center to be evaluated for a serious head injury. His passenger, a 58-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A 30-year-old woman drove the Hyundai and was taken to the same hospital for minor injuries.

Witnesses told police that the Subaru was driving south on Aurora Avenue North when the Hyundai, also heading south “at a high rate of speed,” struck the Subaru from behind. The impact pushed the Subaru approximately 80 to 100 feet before it came to rest against a building.

Police are evaluating the Hyundai driver for possible impairment.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Traffic Collision Investigation Squad (TCIS) detectives at (206) 684-8923.

