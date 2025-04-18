Auburn wrestling coach accused of ‘sexting’ 14-year-old student

AUBURN, Wash. — An Auburn wrestling coach has been charged for allegedly sexually messaging a 14-year-old girl on his team and convincing her to send nude images and videos.

Daniel Ralph Lee, 64, of Olympic Middle School, is in a King County jail on a list of sex crime charges after investigators say he spent a week inappropriately messaging the girl near the end of March, before it was reported to the school.

The teen eventually told another teacher about the conversations, and that teacher reported it up the proper chain, which led to Lee’s arrest this week.

“While the defendant does not have any known criminal history, the State is extremely concerned about the defendant’s conduct in this case. The defendant was in a position of trust at a school to coach young students, and he abused that position of trust when he began to communicate with the victim, a child, about sexual topics and asking her to send him naked photos of herself,” prosecutors wrote in court documents.

Lee was booked for two counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes, first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and first-degree viewing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Prosecutors asked that bail be set at $150,000.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the school for comment and is waiting to hear back.

©2025 Cox Media Group