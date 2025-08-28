Auburn police rescue 103 Chiweenies from overcrowded duplex

What started as a welfare check for a handful of dogs quickly turned into one of the largest animal rescue operations in Auburn’s history.

Auburn Police Department Animal Control Officer Ray Peckham initially responded to a report of about five adult dogs and seven puppies at a two-bedroom duplex.

Instead, he discovered more than 50 dogs inside.

After discussions with the owner, authorities learned that the total number of dogs on the property was 103.

Most of the dogs were small-breed mixes of Chihuahuas and Dachshunds, commonly referred to as Chiweenies.

The sheer number of animals prompted immediate action.

On August 20, Peckham organized a team that included Auburn police officers DeRoche and Claire along with Auburn Valley Humane Society (AVHS) staff, led by CEO of Operations and Animal Care, Katrina Megrath.

Beginning that afternoon, the group of eight worked for 12 hours straight, rescuing 82 dogs by 3 a.m. the following day.

Because so many animals remained, Peckham returned to the property every other day in the following week to make sure they had food and water while a second operation was planned.

On August 26, Peckham, Megrath, and the team returned to retrieve the final group of dogs.

With careful planning and patience, the remaining animals were safely removed, completing the rescue of all 103 dogs.

Thanks to Megrath’s network within the animal rescue community, AVHS put out a call for help.

Within days, organizations stepped in to provide space, supplies, and care, ensuring every dog had a place to go.

The Auburn Valley Humane Society is now housing many of the rescued dogs while preparing them for adoption.

Community members interested in fostering, adopting, or donating can visit www.auburnvalleyhs.org or call (253) 249-784.

