Auburn police launch retail theft ‘blitz’ as WA leads nation in retail crime

AUBURN, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The Auburn Police Department launched a retail theft emphasis operation, known as a “blitz,” to mitigate skyrocketing retail theft plaguing many retailers and businesses in the region.

According to the Auburn Police Department, 10 suspects were arrested during the “blitz” operation — conducted at the city’s Fred Meyer. Fred Meyer Loss Prevention, Auburn patrol officers, a community response team, and detectives assisted in the operation.

“While shoplifting is often viewed as a petty crime, retail theft has skyrocketed, and many retailers in the region have been forced to shut down,” the Auburn Police Department said in a statement.

Two Fred Meyer locations in Washington, in Everett and Kent, announced they would close late last year, with Kroger, Fred Meyer’s parent company, partially blaming a rise in retail theft.

According to a 2024 Forbes Advisor survey, Washington ranked No. 1 among the states most impacted by retail crime. In the study, Washington ranked third-highest in its retail theft index metric, meaning it accounts for 48% more retail theft than expected based on its share of the U.S. population.

Washington loses $3 billion a year to retail theft, with an average of $347 lost per resident. The national average is just $173.

Additionally, larceny theft incidents in Washington are the second-highest per capita in the country.

