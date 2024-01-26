Auburn police arrest ‘prolific’ burglary suspect after chase, crash into K9 car

AUBURN, Wash. — The Valley SWAT team says it worked with Auburn police to arrest a “prolific burglary suspect” on Thursday, just after 3:30 p.m.

Law enforcement says the 28-year-old man was likely armed with multiple guns.

Before his arrest, the man had eight felony cases in King County, 12 additional felony cases referred to King County, and was a suspect in about 20 more felonies throughout the region.

When the SWAT team arrived, the suspect tried to escape in an SUV with three other people. While trying to avoid an armored car, officials say the driver intentionally hit a K9 vehicle.

The officer in the car hit by the suspect was hurt and taken to a local hospital. The collision was so intense that the ear protection on their helmet broke. The K9 partner was not injured.

The crash might have fractured the suspect’s leg before he was taken into custody.

Officers say the suspect was armed with a handgun when they arrested him. They also found several other guns from his home.

The 31-year-old man who was driving the SUV was also arrested for felony assault. Both suspects were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

