Auburn man shot in the leg during drive-by, suspect still at large

A man in his 30s was injured in a drive-by shooting near Dave & Buster’s on Outlet Collection Way in Auburn on Sunday night, according to the Auburn Police Department.

The shooting occurred at approximately 9:11 p.m.

The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, told police the shots came from a passing vehicle.

He was transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

No suspects are currently in custody.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Auburn Police Department.

