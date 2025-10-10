Auburn man arrested in I-5 drive-by shooting near Seattle Convention Center, WSP says

Washington State Patrol detectives say a 29-year-old Auburn man has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that took place on Interstate 5 near downtown Seattle last month.

According to WSP, just before midnight on Sept. 3, a driver called 911 to report that another vehicle had fired shots at them while heading southbound on I-5 near the Convention Center.

The victim told troopers they were not injured, but investigators later found several bullet holes in their vehicle.

The suspect’s car was described as a gray Honda Accord, and the caller provided troopers with a license plate number.

The shooter was described as a white man with short hair.

Over the following days, detectives reviewed dashcam and surveillance footage and conducted multiple interviews.

That work led investigators to identify a suspect who was also linked to a Seattle Police Department case that occurred only minutes before the freeway shooting.

An allied agency later located the suspect’s vehicle, and the driver — identified as Zachary J. Jackson, 29, of Auburn — was arrested on an unrelated charge.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the car and said they found a firearm and other evidence connecting Jackson to the I-5 shooting.

On Oct. 9, WSP was notified that Jackson had been booked into a local jail on an unrelated warrant.

He was transferred into WSP custody and booked into the King County Jail on multiple felony charges related to the drive-by shooting.

