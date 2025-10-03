Auburn Crime Stopper tip leads to arrest of suspect with six felony warrants

AUBURN, Wash. — A man wanted on multiple felony charges was tracked down with the help of a tip from Crime Stoppers, according to the Auburn Police Department.

The 33-year-old suspect was arrested on Sept. 23 on six felony warrants in six different counties.

He was wanted for several crimes, including motor vehicle theft, identity theft, and organized retail theft.

Police say they had to remain with the suspect until he was medically cleared, after he complained of a medical issue.

He was later arrested and booked into jail without incident.

©2025 Cox Media Group