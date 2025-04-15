Attention, shoppers: Bellingham is getting a second Trader Joe’s.

The company’s website says a store is “coming soon” to Meridian Street in the northern portion of the city. The address listed is for the former Bed Bath & Beyond building.

The site doesn’t state when the location will open.

Bellingham currently has one Trader Joe’s, located on James Street.

Earlier this month, Trader Joe’s opened a new storefront in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood, making it the sixth one in the city.

Trader Joe’s also has stores in Bellevue, Burien, Everett, Federal Way, Issaquah, Kent, Kirkland, Lynnwood, Olympia, Redmond, Sammamish, Shoreline, Silverdale, Spokane, University Place, and Vancouver.





