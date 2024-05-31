Atmospheric river moving in on Sunday will bring moderate to heavy rain to region

SEATTLE — If you were planning on going on a hike or doing some yard work on Sunday, you may want to change your plans.

A late-season atmospheric river event will move into the region, bringing moderate to heavy rain through Tuesday.

Rainfall totals Sunday-Tuesday:

Lowlands: 1-2″

Mountains: 2-4″

However, Sunday will begin with showers through the day with peak rainfall on Sunday night and continuing into Monday morning during rush hour. With rainfall rates tapering throughout the day Monday, wet and windy weather is still prevalent.

Some afternoon instability is possible, so isolated thunderstorms/lightning strikes are not entirely out of the question.

Wind gusts Monday and Tuesday will average 20 to 25 mph. The strongest winds will be around the San Juan Islands/North Interior.

We will be fine-tuning the forecast (particularly with regards to the location of heaviest rainfall) as we get closer.





