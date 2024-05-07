Assault suspect turn self in after a two hour standoff with deputies in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A 37-year-old female suspect is in custody after refusing to come out of a home after police were called for assault and harassment.

On Tuesday morning around 9 a.m., Snohomish County deputies arrived at a home on the 11600 block of 11th Place West on a domestic violence call.

Upon arriving, deputies found the suspect, a 37-year-old, armed with a knife.

It took negotiators two hours to get the suspect to surrender.

Deputies say the victim had minor injuries and was attended on-site.

©2024 Cox Media Group