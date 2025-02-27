Arrest Made in Tukwila Teen’s Murder

Law enforcement in Utah has made an arrest in a Tukwila teenager’s murder after a six-week-long manhunt.

Tukwila Police were called to an apartment complex on reports of a fight on Jan. 10, 2025. When officers arrived, they found a teen who had been stabbed to death.

Puget Sound Fire was quick to the scene, but despite EMT’s best efforts, 16-year-old Alan Jaller succumbed to his injuries.

According to court documents, the suspect, 20-year-old Jose Antonio Cedeno-Ponce, drove to the parking lot in Tukwila to fight with high schoolers. Witnesses told KIRO7 at the time, it was over a dispute that happened the day prior.

Cedeno-Ponce was armed with a knife, and according to court documents, stabbed Jaller multiple times before fleeing the scene.

In partnership with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, investigators tracked Cedeno-Ponce to Orem, Utah. He was spotted at a business by local police and was arrested without incident.

Cedeno-Ponce has been charged with second-degree murder. He is still in Utah, awaiting extradition to Washington state.

The victim’s family has started a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses.









