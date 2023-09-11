Arrest made in Everett teen’s shooting death at school bus stop

EVERETT, Wash. — There are new fears even after the arrest in Friday’s shooting death of an Everett teen while waiting for the school bus.

Some residents are now concerned for their own students who wait for the school bus at the same stop.

Everett police made the announcement this morning. A man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old boy as he waited for the school bus.

With classes resuming tomorrow morning, some are worried about the safety of others.

KIRO 7 talked, off camera, to the boy’s grieving mother. She said she is feeling too much pain over the death of her son to talk about her son, just yet. She also suggested that there could be other arrests.

But already, her neighbors are feeling the impact of the shooting of her son, right outside the mobile home park where they live.

“I woke up to gunshot, to hearing gunshots that morning,” said Kathy Lindsley. “Yep. More than one gunshot.”

That was the rude wakeup call Lindsley received early Friday morning. A deadly shooting at the school bus stop just outside Westgate Estates mobile home park.

She initially feared the victim might be her 12-year-old grandson since he waits at the same stop.

“I mean, that’s close to home for us,” Lindsley said, “very close to home.”

Everett police say the victim was a 15-year-old boy, shot and killed by someone who took off in a black sedan with silver or alloy tire rims.

Then, on Sunday morning, they announced an adult had been arrested. They would not confirm what we found on the Snohomish County jail roster: a 20-year-old man, arrested Saturday night for investigation of first-degree murder, being held on a million dollar bail.

“This particular neighborhood for the most part fairly immune from this kind of stuff,” said James Isaman.

A six-year-resident of the mobile home park, Isaman says he knows violence can happen anywhere. But, until Friday, this corner of the world had been largely spared.

“It just goes to show, goes to show me, anyway, that it doesn’t really matter where you live,” he said.

Kathy Lindsley says the victim and her grandson often played together.

“He was a nice little boy,” Lindsley said. “Real polite.”

Now she worries about him waiting here for the school bus.

“It’s just his Mom and me are afraid to leave him down at the bus stop by himself,” Lindsley said. “But he’s 12-years-old. He doesn’t want us walking him there, you know. So, I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re going to do yet.”

They have a few hours to decide.

The man arrested for the murder is expected to make his first court appearance tomorrow.

Everett police are asking for your help. So, if you know anything about this deadly shooting, you’re asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

