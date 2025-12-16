Arrest made in case of dog found zipped in suitcase inside Everett dumpster

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police have arrested a person suspected of zipping a dog into a suitcase and tossing the bag in the garbage.

In November, pit bull ‘Binny’ was found by Everett police officers in a dumpster along Evergreen Way. She had “obvious signs of neglect,” was malnourished, and had a rope tied tightly around her neck.

She was taken to the Everett Animal Shelter, where she made a full recovery and was soon adopted into her forever home.

Following an investigation, on Dec. 14, a suspect was taken into custody in connection with Binny’s abuse.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect using photos and videos, as well as statements and tips from community members.

The suspect was booked into Snohomish County Jail on animal cruelty charges.

