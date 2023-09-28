Around the Sound: U District $4 Food Walk

SEATTLE — Feeling hungry? Seattle’s University District has an event to satisfy every appetite this Saturday at the U District $4 Food Walk!
If you have four bucks, you’re in luck! Sixty different vendors will be participating at this year’s food walk from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Yasuaki Saito is the owner and operator of Saint Bread, and his shop is a participating vendor this year.
“It’s one of those things where you’re trying to express to people who are part of the food walk who haven’t been to your shop yet, what you’re about and how you treat flavors,” said Saito.
Saint Bread is a fairly new bakery offering delicious pastries, sandwiches, and drinks. Saito says the U District $4 Food Walk gives people a chance to try out shops they may not normally venture out to.
“To make sure that people are exposed and they’re able to visit different businesses on the walk, it’s good for people like ourselves because we’re kind of off the beaten path,” said Saito.
Saito’s shop has narrowed down its offerings for the food walk. Now just days away, it’s all about crunching the numbers, and what to order to adjust to the new crowds. For Saito, being a part of the community is what resonates most.
“So we’re just interested in the U-District partnership being able to feed students, employees at UW, teachers, doctors, nurses, continuing that and offering them something fun at the neighborhood food walk,” said Saito.
Here’s a list of participating vendors and their offerings:
BIG MARIO’S PIZZA
- 660 NE Northlake Way, Seattle, WA 98105
- bigmariosnewyorkpizza.com
- Slice of Cheese Pizza
- Slice of Pepperoni Pizza
BIG TIME BREWERY
- 4133 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
- Choice of any Schooner
- Small French Fry
CALL A CHICKEN
- 4237 University Way NE, Seattle WA 98105
- Popcorn Chicken
- Jumbo Party Wings (4pc)
MR. LU BURGER AND SEAFOOD
- 4752 University Way NE, Seattle WA 98105
- Mini Phoenix Fries
- Deep-fryer Cod Fish sampler
PI VEGAN PIZZERIA
- 5301 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle WA 98105
- Vegan Pizza Slices (Vegan)
- Draft Beer, Cider, or Kombucha
WESTMAN’S BAGEL
- 5201 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
- Mini Bacon Egg & Cheese on a Bagel
- Vegan Carrot Lox on Everything Mini Bagel (Vegan)
HONEYBEE FRIED CHICKEN
- 4744 University Way NE, Seattle WA 98105
- House Chicken Wings (6 Piece)
- House Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
JUST POKE
- 4339 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
- Spicy Tuna Taste Bowl
- Hawaiian Ahi Taste Bowl
PAULY’S AT EARL’S
- 4333 University Way NE Seattle WA 98105
- Mozzarella Sticks
- Jalapeno Poppers
SHULTZY’S BAR + GRILL
- 4114 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
- Shultzy’s Famous Fries
- Pulled Pork Sliders
BULLDOG NEWS AND CAFE
- 4208 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
- Caprese Sandwich
- Single Scoop Ice Cream
FINN MACCOOL’S IRISH PUBLIC HOUSE
- 4217 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
- Shepards Pie
- $4 Beer Schooner
BUBBLE TEA & MORE
BOBA UP
- 4141 University Way NE Suite 103, Seattle, WA 98105
- Mini Popcorn Chicken with Fries
- Mini Self-Serve Bubble Tea
YAN TEA
- 4744 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
- Lychee Rose Sparkling Water with Boba
- House Special Boba Milk Tea
TEA REPUBLIK
- 4527 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
- Lavender Creme Earl Grey Milk Tea
- Vanilla Monk’s Blend
SEATTLE BEST TEA
- 4505 University Way NE, Seattle WA 98105
- Honey Jasmine Tea with Boba (16 oz)
- Black Milk Tea with Boba (16 oz)
MEE SUM PASTRY
- 4343 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
- Popcorn Chicken
- Bubble Tea with Toppings
BOBA GEM TEA HOUSE
- 4213 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
- Horchata
- Taro Milk Tea
OASIS TEA ZONE
- 4524 University Way NE, Seattle WA 98105
- Sparkling Hibiscus Lemonade
- Mochi Waffle
NORTH NOODLES N DUMPLINGS
- 4311 University Way NE, Seattle WA 98105
- Yummy Chow Mein
- Pork Potstickers
BLUE MOON TAVERN
- 712 NE 45th St, Seattle, WA 98105
- Your Tart Treat Cocktail
- Jim Beam Shot
LADD & LASS BREWING
- 722 NE 45th St, Seattle, WA 98105
- Festbier
- Saison
CHEBA HUT
- 4730 University Way NE STE 108, Seattle, WA 98105
- Electric Kool-Aid
- Ninkasi Northwest Lager
COLLEGE INN PUB
- 4006 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
- Rainier Tall Boy
- Husky Punch
SIP HOUSE
- 5001 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105
- Salted Vietnamese Iced Coffee
- Iced Salted Egg Milo
JAKE’S COFFEE
- 1116 NE 47th St, Seattle, WA 98105
- Café Latte
- Egg Sandwich
KONBIT CAFE
- 4518 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
- Tablet Pistache (Vegetarian / GF)
- 12 oz Purple Magic Cold Brew Latte (Vegan)
CAFE 1921
- 1301 NE 45th St, Seattle, WA 98105
- Danish Pastry & Coffee
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
BOON BOONA COFFEE
- 4326 University Way NE, Seattle WA 98105
- Iced Cucumber Seltzer Matcha
- Salted Pumpkin Caramel Latte
CAFE ALLEGRO
- 4214 University Way NE (alley entrance), Seattle, WA 98105
- Espresso Con Panna
- Nitro Cold Brew
CAFE ON THE AVE
- 4201 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
- Toasted Bagel Sandwich
- Cherry Punch
CAFE SOLSTICE
- 4116 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
- 12oz Latte
- Espresso Cream Cheese Brownie
DONUT FACTORY
- 4336 Roosevelt Way NE Suite F, Seattle, WA 98105
- Blueberry Square Combo
- Pumpkin Square Combo
SWEET ALCHEMY ICE CREAMERY
- 4301 University Way NE, Seattle WA 98105
- Husky Scoop
- Legend Dairy Scoop
COLD PLATE
- 5240 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
- Happy Soft Serve (Vegan, GF)
- Large Fruit Tea
CAFE CANUC
- 4730 University Way NE #105, Seattle, WA 98105
- Black Sesame Mini Croffle
- Berry Sparkling Ade
HEY! I AM YOGOST
- 4106 Brooklyn Ave NE Suite 103A, Seattle, WA 98105
- Purple Rice Yogurt
- Brown Sugar Boba Yogurt
OH BEAR CAFE AND TEAHOUSE
- 4708 11th Ave NE, Seattle WA 98105
- Nutella Croissant Taiyaki
- Charcoal Roasted Oolong Milk Tea
MOGE TEE
- 4334 University Way NE, Seattle, WA
- Dochi Mochi Donut
- Bubble Milk Tea
CEDARS ON BROOKLYN
- 4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle, WA, 98105
- Indian Hot Chai
- Vegetable Samosas (Vegetarian)
JEWEL OF INDIA
- 4735 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
- Vegetable Samosa (Vegetarian)
- Mango Lassi
CHILI’S SOUTH INDIAN CUISINE
- 4220 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
- Butter Chicken with Rice
- Mango Lassi
TANUKI IZAKAYA
- 5266 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
- tanukiseattle.com | @tanukiseattle
- Takoyaki
- Pork Gyoza
NASAI TERIYAKI
- 4305 1/2 University Way NE Seattle WA 98105
- Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
- Pork Gyoza
BB’S TERIYAKI GRILL
- 4221 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
- bbsteriyaki.com | @bbsteriyakigrill
- Spicy Chicken with Rice
- Regular Chicken with Rice
IJ SUSHI BURRITO
- 4141 University Way NE Suite 201, Seattle, WA 98105
- Sumo Crunch
- Dancing Salmon
SAINT BREAD & HINOKI
- 1421 NE Boat St, Seattle, WA 98105
- Wood-fired Japanese Skewers
- Amazake Agua Fresca
SAMURAI NOODLE
- 4138 University Way NE Seattle WA 98105
- Mini Chicken Ramen Cup
- Karaage Stick
BOK A BOK CHICKEN
- 5201 University Way NE Unit D, Seattle, WA 98105
- OG Wing + Mini Mac n Cheese
- OG Strip + Mini Crispy Tot (GF)
MERAKI TEA BAR
- 4701 Brooklyn Ave NE Seattle, WA 98105
- Fried Pork Pieces
- Set of 2 Pastry Bites (Vegetarian)
CHI MAC SEATTLE
- 4525 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
- Popcorn Chicken
- Chi Mac Fries
KOREAN TOFU HOUSE EXPRESS
- 4520 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
- Korean Burrito
- Triangle Kimbap (Choice of Filling) (Vegetarian)
BUGIS
- 4241 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
- Cup Bob and Tteokbokki
- Fruit-Ade
THE BOB
- 4131 University Way NE Seattle 98105 WA
- Kimchi Rice Manicotti
- Rice Bites with Korean Short Rib
UDUPBOB
- 4124 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
- General Tao’s Chicken
- Tofu Teriyaki (Vegetarian)
SHAWARMA KING – NORTH
- 5241 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
- Greek Fries
- 5 Pieces of Falafel (Vegetarian)
SHAWARMA KING – SOUTH
- 4337 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
- Greek Fries
- 5 Pieces of Falafel (Vegetarian)
SAMIR’S MEDITERRANEAN GRILL
- 1316 NE 43rd St, Seattle, WA 98105
- Falafel & Hummus (Vegetarian)
- Grape Leaves & Hummus (Vegetarian)
SULTAN GYRO GRILL AND SHAWARMA
- 4222 University Way NE, Seattle WA 98105
- Garlic Greek Fries
- Basmati Rice with Gyro Meat & Tzatziki
AGUA VERDE CAFE
- 1303 Boat St, Seattle WA 98105
- Suadero Taco
- Boniato Taco (Vegetarian)
KAI’S THAI STREET FOOD AND BAR
- 1312 NE 43 St, Seattle, WA 98105
- Popcorn Chicken
- Crab Wonton
MARK THAI FOOD BOX
- 1313 NE 43rd St, Seattle, WA 98105
- Krapow Chicken & Rice (GF)
- Tofu Veggies Curry & Rice (Vegan, GF)
JAI THAI UNIVERSITY
- 4214 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
- Phad Thai
- Red Curry Over Rice
LITTLE THAI RESTAURANT
- 4142 Brooklyn Ave NE #105, Seattle, WA 98105
- Panang Curry with Tofu (GF / Vegan)
- Chicken Pad Thai (GF)
SIZZLE&CRUNCH
- 1313 NE 42nd St, Seattle, WA 98105
- Vietnamese Iced Latte
- Grilled Chicken Steak
THANH VI
- 4226 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
- Mini Banh Mi (Pork, Chicken, or Tofu)
- Fried Egg Roll (Vegetarian)
- TIME BISTRO
- 4537 University Way, NE Seattle WA 98105
- Mini Banh Mi (Pork or Chicken)
- Crab Delight
PHOSHIZZLE
- 4235 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
- Chicken or Tofu Fried Rice (Vegetarian)
- Chicken, Pork, or Tofu Banh Mi (Vegetarian)
MAMA’S VIET KITCHEN
- 4213 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
- Chicken or Tofu Fried Noodles (Vegetarian)
- Chicken or Tofu Banh Mi (Vegetarian)
SAIGON DELI
- 4142 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105
- Half Chicken or Tofu Bahn Mi (Vegetarian)
- Egg Roll (Vegetarian)
©2023 Cox Media Group