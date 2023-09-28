Around the Sound: U District $4 Food Walk

SEATTLE — Feeling hungry? Seattle’s University District has an event to satisfy every appetite this Saturday at the U District $4 Food Walk!

If you have four bucks, you’re in luck! Sixty different vendors will be participating at this year’s food walk from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Yasuaki Saito is the owner and operator of Saint Bread, and his shop is a participating vendor this year.

“It’s one of those things where you’re trying to express to people who are part of the food walk who haven’t been to your shop yet, what you’re about and how you treat flavors,” said Saito.

Saint Bread is a fairly new bakery offering delicious pastries, sandwiches, and drinks. Saito says the U District $4 Food Walk gives people a chance to try out shops they may not normally venture out to.

“To make sure that people are exposed and they’re able to visit different businesses on the walk, it’s good for people like ourselves because we’re kind of off the beaten path,” said Saito.

Saito’s shop has narrowed down its offerings for the food walk. Now just days away, it’s all about crunching the numbers, and what to order to adjust to the new crowds. For Saito, being a part of the community is what resonates most.

“So we’re just interested in the U-District partnership being able to feed students, employees at UW, teachers, doctors, nurses, continuing that and offering them something fun at the neighborhood food walk,” said Saito.

Here’s a list of participating vendors and their offerings:

BIG MARIO’S PIZZA

660 NE Northlake Way, Seattle, WA 98105

bigmariosnewyorkpizza.com

Slice of Cheese Pizza

Slice of Pepperoni Pizza

BIG TIME BREWERY

4133 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Choice of any Schooner

Small French Fry

CALL A CHICKEN

4237 University Way NE, Seattle WA 98105

Popcorn Chicken

Jumbo Party Wings (4pc)

MR. LU BURGER AND SEAFOOD

4752 University Way NE, Seattle WA 98105

Mini Phoenix Fries

Deep-fryer Cod Fish sampler

PI VEGAN PIZZERIA

5301 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle WA 98105

Vegan Pizza Slices (Vegan)

Draft Beer, Cider, or Kombucha

WESTMAN’S BAGEL

5201 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Mini Bacon Egg & Cheese on a Bagel

Vegan Carrot Lox on Everything Mini Bagel (Vegan)

HONEYBEE FRIED CHICKEN

4744 University Way NE, Seattle WA 98105

House Chicken Wings (6 Piece)

House Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

JUST POKE

4339 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Spicy Tuna Taste Bowl

Hawaiian Ahi Taste Bowl

PAULY’S AT EARL’S

4333 University Way NE Seattle WA 98105

Mozzarella Sticks

Jalapeno Poppers

SHULTZY’S BAR + GRILL

4114 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Shultzy’s Famous Fries

Pulled Pork Sliders

BULLDOG NEWS AND CAFE

4208 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Caprese Sandwich

Single Scoop Ice Cream

FINN MACCOOL’S IRISH PUBLIC HOUSE

4217 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Shepards Pie

$4 Beer Schooner

BUBBLE TEA & MORE

BOBA UP

4141 University Way NE Suite 103, Seattle, WA 98105

Mini Popcorn Chicken with Fries

Mini Self-Serve Bubble Tea

YAN TEA

4744 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Lychee Rose Sparkling Water with Boba

House Special Boba Milk Tea

TEA REPUBLIK

4527 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Lavender Creme Earl Grey Milk Tea

Vanilla Monk’s Blend

SEATTLE BEST TEA

4505 University Way NE, Seattle WA 98105

Honey Jasmine Tea with Boba (16 oz)

Black Milk Tea with Boba (16 oz)

MEE SUM PASTRY

4343 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Popcorn Chicken

Bubble Tea with Toppings

BOBA GEM TEA HOUSE

4213 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Horchata

Taro Milk Tea

OASIS TEA ZONE

4524 University Way NE, Seattle WA 98105

Sparkling Hibiscus Lemonade

Mochi Waffle

NORTH NOODLES N DUMPLINGS

4311 University Way NE, Seattle WA 98105

Yummy Chow Mein

Pork Potstickers

BLUE MOON TAVERN

712 NE 45th St, Seattle, WA 98105

Your Tart Treat Cocktail

Jim Beam Shot

LADD & LASS BREWING

722 NE 45th St, Seattle, WA 98105

Festbier

Saison

CHEBA HUT

4730 University Way NE STE 108, Seattle, WA 98105

Electric Kool-Aid

Ninkasi Northwest Lager

COLLEGE INN PUB

4006 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Rainier Tall Boy

Husky Punch

SIP HOUSE

5001 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Salted Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Iced Salted Egg Milo

JAKE’S COFFEE

1116 NE 47th St, Seattle, WA 98105

Café Latte

Egg Sandwich

KONBIT CAFE

4518 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Tablet Pistache (Vegetarian / GF)

12 oz Purple Magic Cold Brew Latte (Vegan)

CAFE 1921

1301 NE 45th St, Seattle, WA 98105

Danish Pastry & Coffee

Chicken Caesar Wrap

BOON BOONA COFFEE

4326 University Way NE, Seattle WA 98105

Iced Cucumber Seltzer Matcha

Salted Pumpkin Caramel Latte

CAFE ALLEGRO

4214 University Way NE (alley entrance), Seattle, WA 98105

Espresso Con Panna

Nitro Cold Brew

CAFE ON THE AVE

4201 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Toasted Bagel Sandwich

Cherry Punch

CAFE SOLSTICE

4116 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

12oz Latte

Espresso Cream Cheese Brownie

DONUT FACTORY

4336 Roosevelt Way NE Suite F, Seattle, WA 98105

Blueberry Square Combo

Pumpkin Square Combo

SWEET ALCHEMY ICE CREAMERY

4301 University Way NE, Seattle WA 98105

Husky Scoop

Legend Dairy Scoop

COLD PLATE

5240 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Happy Soft Serve (Vegan, GF)

Large Fruit Tea

CAFE CANUC

4730 University Way NE #105, Seattle, WA 98105

Black Sesame Mini Croffle

Berry Sparkling Ade

HEY! I AM YOGOST

4106 Brooklyn Ave NE Suite 103A, Seattle, WA 98105

Purple Rice Yogurt

Brown Sugar Boba Yogurt

OH BEAR CAFE AND TEAHOUSE

4708 11th Ave NE, Seattle WA 98105

Nutella Croissant Taiyaki

Charcoal Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

MOGE TEE

4334 University Way NE, Seattle, WA

Dochi Mochi Donut

Bubble Milk Tea

CEDARS ON BROOKLYN

4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle, WA, 98105

Indian Hot Chai

Vegetable Samosas (Vegetarian)

JEWEL OF INDIA

4735 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Vegetable Samosa (Vegetarian)

Mango Lassi

CHILI’S SOUTH INDIAN CUISINE

4220 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Butter Chicken with Rice

Mango Lassi

TANUKI IZAKAYA

5266 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

tanukiseattle.com | @tanukiseattle

Takoyaki

Pork Gyoza

NASAI TERIYAKI

4305 1/2 University Way NE Seattle WA 98105

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

Pork Gyoza

BB’S TERIYAKI GRILL

4221 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

bbsteriyaki.com | @bbsteriyakigrill

Spicy Chicken with Rice

Regular Chicken with Rice

IJ SUSHI BURRITO

4141 University Way NE Suite 201, Seattle, WA 98105

Sumo Crunch

Dancing Salmon

SAINT BREAD & HINOKI

1421 NE Boat St, Seattle, WA 98105

Wood-fired Japanese Skewers

Amazake Agua Fresca

SAMURAI NOODLE

4138 University Way NE Seattle WA 98105

Mini Chicken Ramen Cup

Karaage Stick

BOK A BOK CHICKEN

5201 University Way NE Unit D, Seattle, WA 98105

OG Wing + Mini Mac n Cheese

OG Strip + Mini Crispy Tot (GF)

MERAKI TEA BAR

4701 Brooklyn Ave NE Seattle, WA 98105

Fried Pork Pieces

Set of 2 Pastry Bites (Vegetarian)

CHI MAC SEATTLE

4525 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Popcorn Chicken

Chi Mac Fries

KOREAN TOFU HOUSE EXPRESS

4520 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Korean Burrito

Triangle Kimbap (Choice of Filling) (Vegetarian)

BUGIS

4241 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Cup Bob and Tteokbokki

Fruit-Ade

THE BOB

4131 University Way NE Seattle 98105 WA

Kimchi Rice Manicotti

Rice Bites with Korean Short Rib

UDUPBOB

4124 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

General Tao’s Chicken

Tofu Teriyaki (Vegetarian)

SHAWARMA KING – NORTH

5241 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Greek Fries

5 Pieces of Falafel (Vegetarian)

SHAWARMA KING – SOUTH

4337 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Greek Fries

5 Pieces of Falafel (Vegetarian)

SAMIR’S MEDITERRANEAN GRILL

1316 NE 43rd St, Seattle, WA 98105

Falafel & Hummus (Vegetarian)

Grape Leaves & Hummus (Vegetarian)

SULTAN GYRO GRILL AND SHAWARMA

4222 University Way NE, Seattle WA 98105

Garlic Greek Fries

Basmati Rice with Gyro Meat & Tzatziki

AGUA VERDE CAFE

1303 Boat St, Seattle WA 98105

Suadero Taco

Boniato Taco (Vegetarian)

KAI’S THAI STREET FOOD AND BAR

1312 NE 43 St, Seattle, WA 98105

Popcorn Chicken

Crab Wonton

MARK THAI FOOD BOX

1313 NE 43rd St, Seattle, WA 98105

Krapow Chicken & Rice (GF)

Tofu Veggies Curry & Rice (Vegan, GF)

JAI THAI UNIVERSITY

4214 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Phad Thai

Red Curry Over Rice

LITTLE THAI RESTAURANT

4142 Brooklyn Ave NE #105, Seattle, WA 98105

Panang Curry with Tofu (GF / Vegan)

Chicken Pad Thai (GF)

SIZZLE&CRUNCH

1313 NE 42nd St, Seattle, WA 98105

Vietnamese Iced Latte

Grilled Chicken Steak

THANH VI

4226 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Mini Banh Mi (Pork, Chicken, or Tofu)

Fried Egg Roll (Vegetarian)

TIME BISTRO

4537 University Way, NE Seattle WA 98105

Mini Banh Mi (Pork or Chicken)

Crab Delight

PHOSHIZZLE

4235 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Chicken or Tofu Fried Rice (Vegetarian)

Chicken, Pork, or Tofu Banh Mi (Vegetarian)

MAMA’S VIET KITCHEN

4213 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Chicken or Tofu Fried Noodles (Vegetarian)

Chicken or Tofu Banh Mi (Vegetarian)

SAIGON DELI

4142 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Half Chicken or Tofu Bahn Mi (Vegetarian)

Egg Roll (Vegetarian)

