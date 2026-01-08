Around The Sound: Seattle Travel & Adventure Show

SEATTLE — Attention adventure seekers! If you can’t decide where to travel next, the first destination you may want to visit is the Seattle Travel & Adventure Show.

It’s happening on January 10 and 11 at the Seattle Convention Center.

At the show, you can discover thousands of the newest vacation options from the top destinations around the globe and meet the experts who can help you personalize and book your trip.

“If you’re a travel enthusiast, you take more than two trips per year whether it’s a drive trip, a flight across the Pacific Ocean or flying across the country, this is a show for you,” shared Vice President Jonathan Golicz. “We have the best and top international and domestic destinations, top travel providers from around the world who bring their experts to the show, and they want to help you find, plan and book your next trip at prices you can’t find anywhere else.”

This is the first year the event is being held in Seattle. Golicz said the team is very excited about stopping in the Emerald City.

“It’s a great market. We try to get these shows around big-time cities that have large populations that travel both internationally and domestically,” he shared.

Keynote speakers include travel writer Rick Steves, Editorial Director of The Frommer’s Guides Pauline Frommer and CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg.

“They’re ready to take one hour each day to give you the insider information that you just can’t find at any other outlet across the web or TV, and they give it to you live. It’s all trending and brand new information that the public hasn’t heard yet,” he shared.

His biggest advice is for travelers to come with an open mind.

“Leave your bucket list at home because you’re going to walk around the show and be exposed to so many new destinations, so many travel options that you can’t find online or in a guidebook.”

To purchase your ticket, click here. You can also purchase a ticket at the door.

