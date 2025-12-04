Around The Sound: Seattle Christmas Market promises holiday magic and cheer

SEATTLE — This holiday season, you can step into the magic of the Seattle Christmas Market.

The event is turning Seattle Center’s Fisher Pavilion and South Fountain Lawn into a quaint Christmas village.

It runs through Christmas Eve, December 24.

It’s an outdoor event, so make sure you bundle up! Visitors will enter a European-inspired village filled with holiday music, local vendors, and festive food to snack on.

You can preview the vendors here.

From snow showers and carousel rides to pictures with St. Nikolaus, there is something magical for everyone.

Every Tuesday is date night from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On Wednesdays, you can get $1 off wine pours from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Glühwein is not included. You can also belt your favorite holiday hits at the karaoke contest on the Alpen Haus stage from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Thursdays are themed trivia days. Know holiday things and win holiday prizes. Trivia goes from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

You can see what else is happening at the market here.

Children ages six and under get in free. Single tickets are as low as $7 and you can buy a season pass if you’re really into the holiday spirit.

To purchase your tickets, click here.

