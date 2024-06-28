Around the Sound: Orting Manor hosts Garden Party, donates proceeds to charity

ORTING, Wash. — A historic South Sound wedding venue is transforming its Victorian Manor into an event fit for a queen this weekend. Following the buzz from the hit television series “Bridgerton,” the Orting Manor in downtown Orting is hosting its first “Garden Party,” with some proceeds going towards Hope Village Global.

This ticketed, family-friendly event is this Saturday, June 29th, from 2 to 4 p.m.

“We’ll be making tea, small bites, and we’re going to have a violinist, a cellist, a wonderful wedding painter is going to be here to live to paint the event … it’s just a great time for everyone to mingle and celebrate together,” said Tiphany Thomas.

Tiphany Thomas, the Manor’s Venue Manager, shares with KIRO 7 that the charity the owner founded is not just a professional commitment, but something that is profoundly “near and dear” to her heart. Her personal connection to the cause is a testament to the impact it can have on all of us.

Hope Village Global provides food, medical, and educational aid to impoverished communities in Haiti and Ghana.

This weekend, the Manor and Hope Village are hoping to raise enough money to work with a partner organization and send aid in October, “it’s about $1,800 per person, and we’re trying to send two people there to provide medical care to a community in Ghana,” said Kira Bishop, a board member and treasurer for Hope Village Global.

Click here for more about the event or to purchase a ticket. Unique hats and headbands will be available at the Manor for anyone excited about the theme but unsure about what falls under the “Bridgerton” theme.

