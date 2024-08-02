Around the Sound: Night Market in Lacey

LACEY, Wash. — Temperatures are warming back up, and many people in the South Sound are looking to beat the heat.

In this week’s Around the Sound, KIRO 7′s Frankie Katafias headed to Lacey – where the city’s night market is in full swing.

During the week this space hosts a handful of local food trucks, but from April to October, every other Friday, it becomes the scene for Lacey’s night market at the Depot, filled with pop-up shops, live music, and even more food trucks.

“What we try to do is really liven up this site and create a place for the community, bring the community together and provide an opportunity for music and food, and shopping and advance our creative economy,” said Vanessa Dolbee, Director of Economic Development for the city of Lacey.

Since the night market started up three years ago, Dolbee says it has become increasingly popular, drawing in more than 12,000 people and their families.

“There will be lots of people walking and talking and enjoying themselves, lots of children playing, and sometimes we’ll have kids activities like bounce houses or bubbles,” said Dolbee.

There’s fun for the whole family and for those 21 and over, Dolbee tells us that folks can grab an adult refreshment at the beer garden before checking everything out.

“Small business is really the cornerstone of our community and so being able to help those entrepreneurs and start-ups find a place to start and grow… we really thought this space could provide that to the community,” aid Dolbee.

This night market hosted by the city of Lacey starts at 4 pm on August 2, and will run every other Friday through October. Entry is free and all are welcome.

