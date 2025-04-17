Around The Sound: Meet Edmond’s youngest author

Oliver Poppa from Edmonds is already an accomplished author at the age of seven. KIRO 7 first told you about Oliver in March. We recently got the chance to speak with him about what inspired his book.

He told KIRO 7 News that it all started with a homework assignment and a nice note from his teacher.

“I got it back in my folder a few days later, and it had a note with it that said, ‘I think you should add to the story, illustrate it, and submit it for publication.’”

The assignment? To write a one-page story about gardening.

“I was like, I don’t want to write about the basics of gardening like everybody else,” Oliver said. “How about I make this into a story?”

So he dug deep into his imagination and wrote a story about a humanoid bee named Drippey, who lived on planet Honeymoon.

“When I thought about gardens, I thought about flowers, and when I thought about flowers, I thought about pollinators, and the first pollinator that came to mind was the bee,” Oliver told KIRO 7.

Oliver spent his summer working on drafts with his mother, revising the copies until they felt they had something.

“I don’t know how to feel,” Oliver said. “It’s just really cool that I’m inspiring a lot of people.”

You can purchase Oliver’s book here.

