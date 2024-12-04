Around The Sound: Kirkland Urban's Frostival spreads holiday cheer

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Holiday festivities – or ‘frostivities’ – are underway in Kirkland.

You can experience the magic every Saturday from now until Christmas.

Kirkland Urban’s annual Frostival event is back for a fifth consecutive year.

The plaza has been transformed into a winter wonderland, filled with cheerful carolers, stunning ice sculptures, and festive fun for the entire family.

“It’s been really amazing to watch the last five years of Frostival and how it’s evolved,” Kirkland Urban’s General Manager Jackie Socha told KIRO 7. “I see familiar faces come back each year and see families build traditions around Kirkland Urban.”

The event takes place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is free to everyone.

Socha says you can stop in to take pictures with Santa, watch live ice sculpting, pet some alpacas and goats, and shop at the Winter Market.

If you’d like to see the local vendors that will be in attendance or learn more about the event, you can click here.

There will be plenty of family-friendly events for everyone to enjoy.

