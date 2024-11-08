Around The Sound: Holiday Cafe

Puyallup, Wash. — A highly anticipated new concept cafe opened its doors in Downtown Puyallup on November 7th.

Holiday Cafe is holding a “soft opening” through November 9th, focusing on coffee, small bites, community, and creating connections.

Open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Holiday Cafe is ready to serve up special menu items, fresh-baked custom cookies, and, of course, a brand-new play space for kids to safely play under the supervision of their parents or caretakers.

“I’ve been so blessed to grow up in a community where I’ve been surrounded by so much support and love,” said Puyallup native Nichole Thacker, the owner of Holiday Cafe.

Stepping into this space, you’ll see warm tones and hues paired with cozy furniture and thoughtful messaging on the walls; everything in this cafe was handpicked and curated by Thacker and her design team with specific intentions.

“The whole aesthetic was to bring that living room cozy space to a coffee shop,” said Thacker.

Thacker has been turning this dream into a reality since this summer. Her vision has been clear from the start. But from the aesthetic of her cafe to the menu she’s crafted, there is also an emphasis on creating a space to make connecting with the community seamless, especially for parents with young children.

“As a mom of littles, if you’ve gone to restaurants, even just getting the coloring pieces of paper and crayons is not enough... I think the play area was in the vision so that kids can truly be kids and they can make a mess, they can be loud, they can be in their own space, they can get some of their wiggles out,” added Thacker, who is a mom to a toddler and baby.

As someone who has had a “village of people” behind her through some of life’s biggest moments, Thacker told KIRO 7, “I’ve realized that a lot of people don’t–they don’t have anybody, they don’t have a village, they don’t have a support system. Some people are stationed here with no family, no friends,” which is why creating a space with the opportunity to gather and connect is so important to her.

And it’s that piece of connection and Thacker’s contagious positivity that makes celebrating all of life’s moments second nature to her. This is also the reason for the name “Holiday Cafe.”

“We do the hard things together. We celebrate the good things, so the challenge is to celebrate something each day to be grateful, which is why the slogan is celebrate something daily. We’re going to be grateful for the little things each day,” said Thacker.

Holiday Cafe’s play space is for children ages 6 months to 6 years old. It costs $4 per child, with a $1 discount for additional siblings (children under 1 year of age are free). The play space has a limited capacity, so reservations are highly encouraged. To make an online reservation, click here.

For more information on this new cafe, its hours, or to host a private event, click here.

