Around The Sound: Getting ready for ‘pumpkinpalooza’

Pumpkin patches are popping up across Western Washington as it’s officially Fall, and Halloween is just over a month away.

But whether you need pumpkins purely for decorating, carving, or simply because they make you happy, there’s one family-owned farm in Enumclaw opening that has been hard at work making sure you and your family can enjoy some good old-fashioned fun starting this Friday, September 27th.

“I found out very quickly that I couldn’t do as much as I thought I could myself, so I got my kids involved, my brother-in-law and my in-laws to help out, and it’s truly been a family affair and a lot of fun, but a lot of work,” said Eugene Williams about preparing his ten-acre farm for this year “Pumpkin-Palooza” event.

Eugene and his wife, Jill, own the Williams Family Farm. They’ve been tucked in the foothills of Mt. Rainier for nine years and started farming it about two years ago, when “Pumpkin-Palooza” first began.

“We planted 30 varieties of pumpkins,” said Jill Williams when asked what their selection for this year looked like. Her husband Eugene also told us that of all the pumpkin varieties, he’s actually become a big fan of the gourds because “there are all different shapes and sizes.”

Unlike most pumpkin patches you’ll see popping up in the region, every pumpkin at this farm is grown on-site, and for those wanting to pick their pumpkins fresh off the vine, Williams Family Farm has got you covered with wheelbarrows and wagons ready to go upon your arrival.

But pumpkins aren’t the only things grown special for “Pumpkin-Palooza.” The Williams also have four acres of corn that they have designed and turned into a corn maze for the whole family to enjoy.

In addition to farm-grown pumpkins and a four-acre corn maze, the Williams will offer a “pumpkin catapult,” bubble shack, slide shoot, bounce house, and sports barn. They also have some food, drink, snacks, and other items available for purchase on-site, and according to Jill, “On a good day, Mt. Rainier is out, and that’s a nice shot to get with your family.”

“Pumpkin-Palooza” runs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through October 27th. Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for kids, and free for children under 2.

To plan your visit at this family-owned and run farm, click here.

