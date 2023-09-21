Around the Sound: Georgetown Morgue gears up for its iconic, terrifying haunted house

SEATTLE — When you think of a haunted house, the Georgetown Morgue has been a staple for the past decade. They have everything from costumes, masks, and live actors to really get you in the Halloween spirit.

“The first night is really chaotic, not going to lie, but it’s a lot of fun,” Georgetown Morgue Cast Director Annalese Hoganson told KIRO 7. “We’re pretty amped up, there are a lot of people here that have been waiting all year to scare.”

The details and prep are no joke, and you can always find something new each year. Construction starts as soon as the season ends, and they even hold auditions for their cast of live actors.

“It’s a lot of work,” Hoganson described. “Sometimes we do take a couple hours to get people ready -- we have a lot of prosthetics, masks here that we use, a lot of details, costuming, so they’re up here for awhile getting ghoulish.”

With everything that goes into getting the Georgetown Morgue ready for opening day, Hoganson says patrons can get a one of a kind experience they can’t get anywhere else.

“I think it’s just the energy we pride ourselves in being a family here,” Hoganson said. “We’re a tight knit theater group, so when we get everyone together, we really make an impact on some people, and I don’t think many other haunts have quite the umph that we have here -- it’s really close quarters and we really get in your face.”

The Georgetown Morgue opens this Friday! They’re ready to scare at 7 pm. You can find tickets here.

©2023 Cox Media Group