Around the Sound: The Flying Book Bus

From Issaquah to Enumclaw to Puyallup, one South King County woman makes unique appearances at schools, vendor markets, and special events with her one-of-a-kind mobile bookstore, The Flying Book Bus.

Collen Michael is a wife and mother who, in 2020, took her love for books and turned it into a dreamy bookstore for kids and adults to shop at their leisure.

“We have books for all ages,” said Michael.

Colleen has recruited her two teenage daughters to help curate the mobile bookstore’s collection, including baby, elementary school, teen, and adult books.

“My daughters and I are readers, so we sat down and wrote out a list of all of our favorite books,” said Michael, who adds that some of their favorites you can find on the bus are Pinkalicious, How Do Dinosaurs Stay Safe?, and I Love You Forever, which she says is “an absolute classic.”

With Summer just around the corner, Colleen is preparing for a season brimming with events, and her next exciting event is this weekend.

The Flying Book Bus will be at the Simple Goodness Soda Shop in Wilkeson this Sunday, June 8, where she will host story time and have the bus ready for parents and their kids to explore and find a new book to take home.

If you miss The Flying Book Bus this weekend, don’t worry! Colleen has events scheduled throughout the Summer. You can find a list of her upcoming events here.

The fun doesn’t stop there! Come Fall, when school is back in session, Colleen will be back making appearances at local schools hosting field trips for kids, something important to Colleen, who says those field trips are exciting because she gets to “ignite the passion of learning and to get them excited about books.”

