Around The Sound: Espresso Martini Week creates a buzz for a good cause

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — If you like espresso martinis, there’s a cause that’s creating a bit of a buzz in Pierce County.

It’s called Tacoma Espresso Martini Week, and it benefits the Emergency Food Network.

From now until October 27, you can sip and support their 75 food pantries, meal sites and shelters.

There are over 40 restaurants and bars that are participating in Pierce County:

Tacoma Espresso Martini Week 2025

The Tacoma event is sponsored by Borghetti Espresso Liqueur, LALO Tequila and Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Tito’s is donating $2,500 to Emergency Food Network, while participating bars agree to donate a suggested $1 to $2 from the sale of each drink.

